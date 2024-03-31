UN releases caution on escalating UK racism

(MENAFN) In a newly released report, the United Nations Human Rights Committee has issued a stark warning about the troubling level of racial discrimination in Great Britain, cautioning that systemic racism persists largely unaddressed by the government and indicating a concerning trend of increasing cases. The committee expressed deep concern over reports highlighting a rise in racial inequality and discriminatory practices targeting Roma, individuals of African descent, and other minority groups.



Of particular concern are the experiences of those of African descent, who face systemic racism and disproportionate, discriminatory policing within the British criminal justice system. The committee cited unjustified racial and ethnic disparities in stop and search powers as one example of these discriminatory practices.



In response to these alarming findings, the United Nations document called upon the United Kingdom government to allocate additional resources towards combatting racism and to review its existing anti-discriminatory policies. The committee also emphasized the importance of providing adequate training to civil servants and law enforcement officials to address and prevent racial discrimination effectively.



Furthermore, the report expressed reservations regarding the perceived impunity granted to United Kingdom military personnel involved in overseas operations. The committee noted with regret the absence of prosecutions or further investigations into allegations of war crimes committed by British soldiers in Iraq, particularly in light of the 2021 Overseas Operations Act, which introduced a presumption against prosecution for military personnel deployed outside of British territory after five years.



In light of these concerns, the United Nations Human Rights Committee urged the United Kingdom government to ensure that all violations committed by British officials and members of the armed forces, both domestically and overseas, are thoroughly investigated, prosecuted as appropriate, and duly sanctioned without any time limitations. The committee's report underscores the urgent need for concrete action to address systemic racism and uphold human rights standards in Great Britain.

