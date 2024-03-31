Japan, US prepare to strengthen cooperation in high-tech fields, including AI

(MENAFN) Japan and the US are gearing up to announce a deeper collaboration in advanced technology sectors, notably AI and semiconductor technologies, during an upcoming meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US President Joe Biden on April 10. According to a report from the Asahi Shimbun newspaper, the joint statement expected from the meeting will highlight the strengthening bonds between the two nations, describing their relationship as a "global partnership" and stressing the significance of teamwork in cutting-edge fields like AI.



Although the exact sources of the newspaper report are undisclosed, it outlines Japan and the US's shared dedication to enhancing cooperation in crucial technological arenas. The anticipated joint statement is set to emphasize the importance of advancing collaboration particularly in AI and semiconductor research and development. As part of this agreement, both countries are apparently contemplating the establishment of a structure for collaborative efforts in AI research and development, involving notable technology firms such as NVIDIA, ARM, and Amazon.



The focus on AI collaboration comes amidst heightened US efforts to restrict the export of advanced AI chips to China, forming part of a broader strategy to protect American technological supremacy and prevent the transfer of critical technologies that could enhance China's military capabilities. Against this backdrop, the proposed framework for AI cooperation between Japan and the US underscores their shared commitment to driving innovation while maneuvering through intricate geopolitical dynamics.



The upcoming meeting between Prime Minister Kishida and President Biden offers an opportunity to strengthen and broaden existing bilateral cooperation in high-tech sectors. By deepening ties in AI and semiconductor research, Japan and the US aim to enhance their respective technological competitiveness while contributing to global progress in these crucial fields. As geopolitical tensions shape international relations, strategic partnerships in technology emerge as vital components of collaboration, reflecting the necessity of navigating the complexities of the digital era.

