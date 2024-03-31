Heavy rainfall in Pakistan's northwest claims 8 lives, injures dozens

(MENAFN) According to an official statement on Saturday, heavy rainfall in Pakistan's northwest resulted in the deaths of eight individuals, predominantly children, and left 12 others injured.



Anwar Shahzad, a spokesperson for the local disaster management authority, reported that the downpours in various districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province caused the collapse of rooms, resulting in fatalities as people were trapped inside.



Shahzad specified that among the deceased were three siblings aged between 3 and 7 years old, all from the same family. These tragic incidents occurred within the past 24 hours, underscoring the sudden and devastating impact of the severe weather conditions. Pakistan has experienced a delay in winter rains this year, with the season beginning in February instead of the usual November timeframe.



Earlier this month, the region witnessed another tragic episode, with approximately 30 individuals losing their lives in rain-related incidents in the northwest.



Meanwhile, across the border in Afghanistan, heavy rainfall on March 29 and 30 caused severe damage, destroying over 1,500 acres of agricultural land and impacting hundreds of homes and critical infrastructure such as bridges and roads in seven provinces.



The most affected provinces include northern Faryab, eastern Nangarhar, and central Daikundi, as reported by the U.N. Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs on Saturday.

