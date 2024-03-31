Car bomb attack kills 4, injures 20 in Azaz city in Northern Syria

(MENAFN) Late Saturday, a devastating car bomb attack shook the bustling market of Azaz, a northern city in Syria, resulting in the tragic loss of at least four lives and leaving approximately 20 individuals wounded, as reported by local sources. The explosion occurred in the heart of Azaz's vibrant marketplace, situated within an area controlled by opposition forces.



The incident is being treated as a terror attack based on initial assessments, highlighting the grave threat posed by such acts of violence in conflict-ridden regions. In the aftermath of the attack, the injured were swiftly transported to Azaz Hospital for urgent medical attention, while security forces mobilized to bolster security measures in the surrounding vicinity.



In response to the grave nature of the attack, security forces have launched a thorough investigation to ascertain the perpetrators and motives behind the devastating act. However, as of now, no group has claimed responsibility for the heinous assault, further underscoring the complex and volatile security landscape in Syria.



The attack in Azaz serves as a stark reminder of the ongoing vulnerability faced by civilians living in conflict zones, where violence and instability continue to exact a heavy toll on innocent lives and livelihoods. As the community grapples with the aftermath of this tragic event, efforts to restore peace, stability, and security in the region remain paramount.

