Palestinian leader assigns fresh government

(MENAFN) Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas has unveiled the formation of a new government, signaling intentions for the Palestinian Authority (PA) to take charge of Gaza once the Israel-Hamas conflict concludes. In a presidential decree, Abbas introduced Mohammed Mustafa, a former adviser, as the new prime minister, emphasizing the inclusion of three women and six officials from Gaza in the cabinet lineup.



The appointment of Mustafa follows the resignation of Mohammad Shtayyeh and his entire cabinet last month, citing political, security, and economic challenges linked to the recent escalation of aggression against Palestinians. Mustafa, an economist educated in the United States, has prioritized ending the conflict in Gaza and outlined plans to unify institutions, including assuming responsibility for the territory.



The Palestinian Authority, headquartered in Ramallah, currently administers approximately 40 percent of the West Bank, while the remaining areas are under full Israeli military and civilian control. Comprising various political parties under the Palestine Liberation Organization umbrella, the PA is predominantly influenced by Abbas' Fatah faction.



However, Gaza has been under the control of Hamas since 2007, following a violent confrontation with Fatah. Hamas regards the PA as illegitimate due to its engagement with Israel, underscoring the political complexities within Palestinian governance.



Abbas' announcement signals efforts to address internal divisions and pursue unity in Palestinian leadership, particularly regarding the administration of Gaza. The formation of the new government underscores Abbas' commitment to navigating challenges and advancing Palestinian interests in the face of ongoing regional tensions.

