US video game store GameStop implements job cuts amidst weak Q4 sales performance

(MENAFN) In response to weak sales performance in the final quarter of last year, American video game retailer GameStop has taken measures to streamline its operations, resulting in an unspecified number of job cuts. The company, which operates in the consumer electronics and gaming merchandise sector, employs approximately 8,000 full-time workers globally, along with between 13,000-18,000 part-time hourly workers, depending on seasonal fluctuations, as outlined in a statement released late Wednesday.



GameStop reported a significant decline in sales, with a decrease of 20.2 percent to around USD1.78 billion in its fiscal fourth quarter, ending on Feb. 3. This decline contrasts sharply with the nearly USD2.23 billion in sales recorded during the same period in the previous year.



The impact of these developments was reflected in GameStop's stock price, which experienced a 2.9 percent decline as of 10:36 AM EDT Thursday on the New York Stock Exchange.



The challenges faced by GameStop are indicative of broader trends within the US technology sector, where numerous companies have also grappled with declining income and decreased advertisement revenue in recent quarters. Among those companies taking steps to address these challenges include Expedia, DocuSign, Snap, Uber, Reddit, Disney, 3M, Amazon, Yahoo, Affirm, Zoom, Dell, IBM, Microsoft, Salesforce, PayPal, and Google's parent company Alphabet, which have collectively laid off thousands of workers since the final quarter of 2023.

