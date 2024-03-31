US Federal Reserve's preferred inflation gauge moderates in February

(MENAFN) According to figures released by the Commerce Department on Friday, the preferred inflation gauge of the US Federal Reserve showed a moderation in February on an annual basis.



The core personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, increased by 2.8 percent annually in February. This represented a slight decline from the 2.9 percent year-on-year gain observed in January. The figure was in line with market expectations.



Furthermore, on a monthly basis, the core PCE price index rose by 0.3 percent in February. This marked a deceleration from the 0.5 percent monthly increase recorded in January, aligning with market estimates.



"Prices for goods increased 0.5 percent and prices for services increased 0.3 percent," the Commerce Department stated in a declaration. "Food prices increased 0.1 percent and energy prices increased 2.3 percent."



In February, the PCE price index, which encompasses both food and energy prices, recorded an annual increase of 2.5 percent, compared to a 2.4 percent year-on-year gain in January. This figure also aligned with market forecasts. Additionally, on a monthly basis, the PCE price index saw a 0.3 percent increase in February, marking a slight softening from the 0.4 percent month-on-month gain observed in January. Notably, this monthly increase was lower than the market expectation of 0.4 percent.



The moderation in these figures may provide room for the Federal Reserve to consider initiating interest rate cuts this summer. The Fed had embarked on a tightening cycle, raising interest rates a total of 11 times between March 2022 and July 2023 in efforts to curb record inflation. This series of rate hikes brought the federal funds rate to the target range of 5.25 percent-5.5 percent, the highest level in 22 years.



However, the central bank refrained from implementing four rate hikes last year and two more this year. As a result, market analysts anticipate the Fed's first rate cut to occur on June 12th, reflecting the evolving economic conditions and inflationary pressures.

