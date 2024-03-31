Oil rates continue upward trend before Easter Sunday

(MENAFN) Oil rates continued their upward trajectory leading up to Easter Sunday, with the week ending March 29 witnessing a surge driven by mounting geopolitical tensions affecting global oil supply.



The international benchmark Brent crude reached a closing price of USD86.99 per barrel early Friday, just before the Easter Break, marking a notable increase of approximately 2.5 percent compared to the previous week's closing price of USD84.83 per barrel. Notably, exchanges were set to be closed for both Good Friday and Easter Monday.



Similarly, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI), America's benchmark, closed at USD83.11 a barrel at 11:58 PM local time (2058 GMT) on Thursday. This represented a rise of about 3.1 percent from the previous Friday's session, which concluded at USD80.63 per barrel.



The uptrend in oil prices at the beginning of the week was largely attributed to escalating geopolitical tensions that posed threats to global oil supply chains. Specifically, failed attempts by the UN Security Council to broker an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during the Islamic holy month of Ramadan on Monday exacerbated tensions in the Middle East.



This region is significant as it hosts a majority of the world's oil resources, thereby heightening concerns about potential disruptions to global oil supplies.



Following the failed attempt by the UN Security Council to broker an immediate cease-fire in Gaza during Ramadan, tensions escalated in the Middle East. While the Palestinian group Hamas welcomed the proposed truce, Israel rejected the demand, expressing its determination to continue its offensive until achieving "total victory."



Israel's refusal to agree to the cease-fire raised concerns about potential ramifications. There were fears that Yemen's Houthis would intensify their attacks on commercial ships in the Red Sea, a crucial maritime route for oil and fuel shipments. Such actions were seen as a show of solidarity with Palestinians in Gaza, further exacerbating tensions and adding pressure to global oil supply chains.

MENAFN31032024000045015839ID1108040346