Americans see deceleration in growth of personal income in February

(MENAFN) According to official data released on Friday, Americans experienced a deceleration in the growth of personal income in February, while their personal spending saw an acceleration on a monthly basis.
In February, personal income saw a USD66.5 billion increase, equivalent to a 0.3 percent rise from the previous month, as reported by the US Bureau of Economic Analysis.
This figure represents a notable slowdown from the 1 percent monthly increase observed in January and falls short of market expectations for a 0.4 percent gain.
"The increase in current-dollar personal income in February primarily reflected increases in compensation and personal current transfer receipts that were partly offset by a decrease in personal income receipts on assets," the agency stated in a declaration.
Disposable personal income, which represents personal income minus personal current taxes, saw a USD50.3 billion increase, or a 0.2 percent rise, compared to the previous month.
Meanwhile, personal spending, also known as personal consumption expenditures (PCE), experienced a notable increase of USD145.5 billion, equivalent to a 0.8 percent uptick in February compared to the previous month.
This growth in personal spending marks a substantial acceleration from the 0.2 percent monthly gain observed in January, surpassing market expectations for a 0.5 percent increase.
