(MENAFN) German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has disclosed the existence of non-public discussions involving senior officials from various countries aimed at finding a resolution to the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. In an interview with the daily Markische Allgemeine, Scholz acknowledged the persistent efforts towards mediation initiatives, highlighting previous direct talks between Moscow and Kiev early in the conflict, which ultimately collapsed in the spring of 2022.



Addressing the breakdown of these negotiations, which focused on Ukraine's neutrality, Scholz referenced Russia's assertion that initial progress was made before Ukraine allegedly decided to abandon the talks. This decision, according to Russia, was purportedly influenced by former United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson's advice for Ukraine to continue fighting.



However, Johnson has refuted this claim.



Scholz further revealed discussions concerning the security of Russia's Zaporozhye nuclear power plant, which Moscow claimed came under attack from Ukrainian forces. Additionally, he mentioned successful prisoner exchanges that facilitated the repatriation of hundreds of soldiers from both sides.



Moreover, the chancellor disclosed ongoing dialogues among several countries, including Ukraine, at the level of security advisers, aimed at exploring potential pathways towards a peace process. However, he emphasized that the key to achieving peace lies in Russia's withdrawal of troops from territories claimed by Ukraine. While Moscow maintains its willingness to engage in talks with Kiev, it insists on recognition of the current situation on the ground.



Scholz's revelations offer a glimpse into the behind-the-scenes diplomatic efforts to address the Ukraine conflict and underscore the complexities involved in achieving a peaceful resolution.



Despite the challenges and differing perspectives among the parties involved, the acknowledgment of ongoing discussions signals a continued commitment to pursuing avenues for de-escalation and eventual peace in the region.

