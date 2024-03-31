S&P 500 achieves best performance since 2019 in Q1 with 10 percent surge

(MENAFN) During the first quarter of this year, the S&P 500 index marked a remarkable milestone by recording its most impressive performance since 2019. This surge in performance was not isolated to the S&P 500 alone, as other major stock exchanges also witnessed significant gains throughout the January-March period.



Specifically, the S&P 500 index saw an incremental increase of five points, equating to a 0.11 percent rise, culminating in a new record-high level of 5,254 by the conclusion of Thursday's trading session. This notable uptick reflected a substantial 10.2 percent growth over the three-month span ending in March, indicating a strong bullish sentiment in the market.



In a similar vein, the Dow Jones index followed suit, exhibiting positive momentum by adding 47 points, or 0.12 percent, to its value, ultimately settling at 39,807 on Thursday. Noteworthy is the fact that the blue-chip index achieved a significant 5.6 percent gain during this timeframe, marking its most significant first-quarter performance since 2021.



However, the Nasdaq index experienced a slight dip of 20 points, or 0.12 percent, on the final trading day of March, closing at 16,379. Despite this minor setback, the tech-heavy Nasdaq index still managed to post a respectable 9.1 percent gain throughout the quarter, underscoring the overall positive sentiment in the market, particularly within the technology sector.



It is important to note that the stock exchanges remained closed on Friday due to the observance of Good Friday, providing investors with a pause for reflection following the recent market activity. This closure allowed market participants to assess the developments and potential implications of the notable gains witnessed during the first quarter of the year.

MENAFN31032024000045015839ID1108040342