External fund inflow in Turkey surges in 2024

(MENAFN) Turkey's flow of external funds persists this year, bolstered by confidence in its economic roadmap. Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek disclosed to a Turkish news agency that USD1.5 billion in financing has been secured from the World Bank for three projects.



Simsek underscored Turkey's commitment to channeling resources from foreign financing institutions to domestic projects through project financing mechanisms. He highlighted a Memorandum of Understanding inked for €500 million (USD539.29 million) financing within the framework of a €1.5 billion (USD1.6 billion) funding package announced by the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) for the earthquake-affected region.



Additionally, Simsek mentioned that the World Bank has extended support to Turkey for three projects following the assistance from the EBRD.



“The confidence in Turkey’s economic roadmap ensured that the flow of external funds continue at full speed this year,” he stated. “Within the scope of our fruitful cooperation with the World Bank, we have secured USD1.5 billion for the financing of three separate projects, which will be used for the purposes of ensuring the security of Turkey’s energy supply and supporting the green transformation process of enterprises.”



Simsek stressed that the approval for the three projects, totaling approximately USD1.5 billion in financing from the World Bank, was granted by the bank's board of directors.



The "Accelerating the Market Transition for Distributed Energy Program-for-Results (PforR) Project," initially led by the Development and Investment Bank of Turkey (TKYB) and the Industrial Development Bank of Turkey (TSKB), will offer around USD697 million in funding to these two banks.



“The project will support the investments of companies in electricity storage systems through solar panels and batteries, therefore, the economic size to be created from this is expected to exceed USD1 billion,” Simsek declared.

