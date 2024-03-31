Germany leads EU in chocolate exports

(MENAFN) According to data, Germany emerged as one of the top chocolate exporting nations within the European Union in the year 2023. The statistical report showcased Germany's prominent position, with both the Netherlands and Poland following closely behind in terms of chocolate export volumes.



Through its official social media account on platform "X," disclosed on a Friday that European Union member states collectively exported a substantial 867,000 tons of chocolate to countries beyond the Union's borders over the preceding year. This figure marked a notable 2 percent increase compared to the previous year, and an impressive 35 percent surge compared to statistics from 2013.



Germany, notably, stood out as a key player in the chocolate export market, contributing approximately 221 thousand tons to the total export volume in 2023. This substantial figure represented a significant portion of the Union's exports, accounting for around 26 percent of the total. Following Germany, the Netherlands secured the second position by exporting 123 thousand tons, equivalent to approximately 14 percent of the Union's chocolate exports, while Poland claimed the third spot with 115 thousand tons, contributing about 13 percent to the Union's total exports.



The combined efforts of Germany, the Netherlands, and Poland, along with the additional contributions from Belgium and Italy, resulted in these five nations collectively accounting for a staggering three-quarters of the European Union's chocolate exports. This consolidation of export prowess underscores the dominant role played by a handful of nations within the EU's chocolate industry.



The Eurostat report sheds light on the growing trends within the European chocolate export market, with Germany leading the charge and demonstrating substantial growth potential. As these nations continue to exert their influence on the global chocolate trade, the dynamics of the industry are poised for further evolution in the coming years.

