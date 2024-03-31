US stock markets show steady performance amid positive growth data

(MENAFN) On Thursday, stock markets remained steady following the release of better-than-expected US growth data, despite European, US, and Hong Kong markets being closed for the Easter holiday on Friday.



The US economy expanded by 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter, surpassing expectations. Although growth data for the reporting period was revised upward, initial forecasts had pegged the economy to grow by 3.2 percent in the last quarter.



Uncertainties persist regarding the timing of potential interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve, with analysts closely monitoring clues from Fed Chair Powell's remarks and personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data.



The Michigan Consumer Sentiment Index (MCSI) for March was revised upward to 79.4, according to Thursday's data release, indicating improved consumer confidence.



Additionally, the number of initial jobless claims in the US fell to 210,000 in last week, which was below expectations.



Following these developments, the likelihood of the Fed's first rate cut estimates in June stood at 64 percent in the money markets.



In financial markets, the US 10-Year Bond yield reached 4.2050 percent on Thursday, maintaining a narrow range, while the price of gold surged by 1.7 percent to USD2,233 per ounce, achieving its highest daily close ever and marking an 8.2 percent increase in the first quarter of 2024.



The US Dollar Index extended its upward trend for the fourth consecutive trading day on Thursday, closing at 104.6 with a 0.1 percent increase.



Meanwhile, geopolitical tensions and uncertainties surrounding crude oil supply and demand were highlighted, as the price of Brent crude oil surged by 12.9 percent per barrel.

