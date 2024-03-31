Global real estate, infrastructure market reaches historic high of USD365.51T in 2023

(MENAFN) Trem Global, a Turkish real estate firm, has announced that the global real estate and infrastructure market reached a historic high of USD365.51 trillion in 2023. Despite global economic fluctuations, the real estate sector has demonstrated resilience and continues to exhibit strength this year, as per the company's recent statement, which is based on research conducted by Precedence Research.



This significant growth in the market has occurred against a backdrop of geopolitical tensions, particularly within the residential segment. Murat Meric, Deputy General Manager of Sales at Trem Global, highlighted Turkey's appeal to both foreign and domestic investors, citing its dynamic economy and diverse array of real estate options.



"Turkey is a bridge in international real estate markets and its competitive advantages are increasing," he further mentioned.



Meric noted that between 2022 and 2023, investors from 52 different nationalities led the way in making investments in Turkey, and "in 2024, the demand started to come mainly from western countries and this situation will provide diversity in Turkey's real estate markets and will pave the way for both Turkey's economy and innovative approaches in the real estate sector."



The firm anticipates significant transformation within the real estate sector towards a future characterized by smart, sustainable, and diverse practices in 2023.



They point out that while tourism and infrastructure investments in the Middle East contribute to the growth of the real estate market, several trends are emerging. These include the increasing popularity of co-living spaces, the growing digitalization of real estate transactions, and a focus on sustainable development, all of which are highlighted in the statement.

MENAFN31032024000045015839ID1108040336