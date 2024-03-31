Germany investigates prosecution in Russian businessman case

(MENAFN) In a recent development reported by Bild on Wednesday, German authorities have launched a criminal investigation targeting two prosecutors in Frankfurt following a complaint lodged by Russian businessman Alisher Usmanov, citing alleged violations of his rights. According to the general prosecutor’s office, the probe stems from allegations raised by two individuals, one of whom is identified as a "70-year-old businessman from the Russian Federation."



Confirming the filing of the complaint, Usmanov's representative acknowledged the ongoing legal proceedings but declined to provide further comments. The case centers on accusations of non-cooperation with public justice and wrongful prosecution, reportedly linked to raids conducted on Usmanov's properties in Germany in 2022. These raids were subsequently declared illegal by a regional court in Frankfurt last May, citing "serious deficiencies" in the warrants issued by Frankfurt's Public Prosecutor’s Office.



Specifically, the Frankfurt court invalidated searches carried out in the city of Rottach-Eggern, on a yacht in Hamburg, and at the apartment of Usmanov’s acquaintances. Additionally, a search conducted at the offices of Usmanov's lawyers in Munich was also deemed unlawful.



Commenting on the court's ruling, Usmanov’s representative asserted that it underscored the "baselessness of accusations" leveled against the businessman.



The investigation into the conduct of the prosecutors underscores the complexity and sensitivity of the case involving Usmanov, a prominent figure in Russian business circles. It also raises questions about the adherence to legal procedures and safeguards in the execution of law enforcement actions, particularly concerning individuals of significant financial and social stature.



As the probe unfolds, it is likely to draw attention to broader issues surrounding the enforcement of justice and protection of rights within Germany's legal system. The outcome of this investigation could have implications not only for Usmanov's case but also for the credibility and integrity of law enforcement agencies tasked with upholding the rule of law in Germany.

MENAFN31032024000045015687ID1108040333