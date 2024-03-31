Poll shows French citizens greatly fear terrorist assaults

(MENAFN) In a recent poll published on Thursday, French citizens have expressed profound apprehension regarding the looming threat of terrorist attacks in the near future. The survey, conducted in the aftermath of a terrorist incident at a crowded music venue near Moscow last week, has unveiled a palpable sense of unease among the populace, particularly with the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games on the horizon. With an average fear rating of 7 out of 10 points on the scale, respondents have underscored their concerns about the vulnerability of their nation to potential assaults.



Commissioned by the CSA institute and conducted in collaboration with CNews, Europe 1, and Le Journal du Dimanche, the survey canvassed the sentiments of 1,013 individuals aged 18 and above on March 26 and 27. Notably, a discernible gender gap emerged, with women exhibiting a higher level of vigilance, registering an average score of 7.3 compared to the 6.7 recorded by men. This discrepancy suggests a nuanced perception of security threats among different demographic segments of the population.



Further analysis by age cohort has revealed that French youth, particularly those under 35, are grappling with heightened anxiety regarding the specter of terrorism. Conversely, individuals aged 35 to 49 appear relatively less perturbed, while apprehension slightly escalates among adults over 50. Such variations in fear levels across age groups may be indicative of diverse factors influencing public perception, ranging from exposure to media narratives to individual sensitivities towards governmental policies aimed at counterterrorism efforts.



As the nation grapples with these anxieties, the findings of the poll underscore the imperative for heightened vigilance and proactive measures to mitigate potential security risks, especially with the imminent staging of the Paris 2024 Olympics. The convergence of global attention on the event further underscores the need for robust security protocols and collaborative efforts among stakeholders to ensure the safety and security of participants and spectators alike. In navigating these challenges, understanding the nuanced dynamics of public fear and implementing targeted strategies to address them will be paramount for safeguarding national resilience and cohesion in the face of evolving security threats.

