Embassy Holds Iftar Gathering With Indonesian Community

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Throughout the month of Ramadan, Indonesian community in Qatar with the support from the Indonesian Embassy in Doha held various activities such as the Nuzulul Quran on 17 of Ramadan (March 27), and also Ifthar Jama'i with Indonesian community (March 29).

The activities were held at several areas such as in Doha and Al Khor.

The activity also involved various elements of Indonesian society in Qatar, such as the Indonesia's Nahdlatul Ulama Special Branch (PCINU Qatar), Indonesian Community Association in Al Khor and the Indonesian Moslem Society in Qatar (IMSQA).

The activities mainly aim to strengthen bonds among the Indonesian community in Qatar.

It is estimated that around 23,000 Indonesian citizens currently reside in Qatar.

They work in various sectors ranging from oil and gas, hospitality, education, banking, aviation, domestic workers, etc.

Ambassador of Indonesia to Qatar, H E Ridwan Hassan appreciated the Indonesian community in Qatar for all the initiatives that have been carried out throughout the month of Ramadan.

According to the Ambassador, the good name of Indonesia in Qatar, which is represented for example through the Indonesia-Qatar Cultural Year 2023, is also essentially supported by Indonesian diaspora in Qatar.

Indonesian citizens in Qatar have not only been active in organising internal community activities, but have also been active in promoting Indonesian culture in Qatar.

Indonesian citizens in Qatar, for example, have helped form various art and cultural groups to promote Indonesian art and culture at various events in Qatar, including the most recent event at the 2023 Asian Cup which ended last February.