Katara Concludes Electronic Games, Ramadan Beach Volleyball Championships

Doha, Qatar: The Katara Ramadan Beach Volleyball Championship and Katara Electronic Games Championship, which were organised as part of the Ramadan activities of the Cultural Village Foundation, Katara, concluded during the weekend.

The volleyball competition witnessed Al Kharsaa team winning the first place. The closing night competition began with a match to determine the third place winner.

The match brought together the teams of Hal Sharq and Al Ghariya, and Al Ghariya defeated Hal Sharq 2-0 to make the podium finish.

In the final match, Al Kharsaa clinched the championship title by posting an enthusiastic and exciting 2-0 victory over the Azghawa team.

The winners were honoured by Katara General Manager, Prof. Dr. Khalid bin Ibrahim Al Sulaiti, and President of the Qatari and West Asian Volleyball Federations, Ali Ghanem Al Kuwari.

The Katara Ramadan Beach Volleyball Championship also witnessed the honouring of the referees, organisers and sponsors. Cash and in-kind prizes were also distributed to the fans, presented by Oscar Jumbo Electronics, Grand Regency Hotel and Barzan Perfumes, through a draw on free tickets.

On the other hand, the Katara Electronic Games Championship, which was organised in cooperation with the Ta'adhud Group was also concluded, where Saif Saad Al Dosari, Deputy Director General of Katara and Director of Human Resources, honoured the winners of the tournament.