Msheireb Museums Celebrates Ramadan With Cultural Immersion For Residents

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Msheireb Downtown Doha is sharing in the spirit of Ramadan by offering residents a unique opportunity to explore and experience Qatar's rich heritage and traditions through the Msheireb Museums' Ramadan events and programmes.

During the second half of Ramadan, Msheireb Museums hosted a series of Iftars and interactive workshops for Msheireb residents to delve into the cultural and spiritual significance of the holy month. A highlight of the experience was witnessing the traditional Ramadan cannon firing at the Msheireb Eid Prayer ground, marking the end of the daily fast at sunset.

“Ramadan is a time for reflection and an opportunity to share wonderful traditions and customs that are integral to Qatari identity,” said Msheireb Museums Exhibitions and Programmes Manager, Fahad Al Turky.“Through this initiative, we wanted to nurture a deeper appreciation for our cultural heritage while strengthening the bonds within our diverse community. We believe that cultural immersion plays a crucial role in bridging gaps and creating a welcoming environment for expats and visitors.”

“Engaging our residents in the local traditions adds unique layers to their living experience and helps build communities,” added Abdulla Al Emadi, Acting Lead- Residential Leasing at Msheireb Properties.“We are always keen to host such initiatives at Msheireb Museums, allowing our residents to gain a deeper exposure to Qatar's vibrant culture and history.”

Participants had the opportunity to savour the flavours of Ramadan with a traditional Qatari Iftar, featuring mouthwatering local cuisine. The evenings concluded with a cultural quiz, allowing attendees to showcase their knowledge and engage in lively discussions.

Additionally, hands-on workshops displayed traditional handicrafts and arts, enabling residents to connect with Qatar's artistic legacy through interactive experiences. For those new to Msheireb Downtown Doha, the programme provided a warm introduction to the nation's cherished traditions, strengthening a sense of belonging and appreciation for the country's multicultural community.

Participating in the Ramadan programme has been an eye-opening experience,” shared Msheireb Downtown Doha resident, Eleni Michaloutsou.“It has allowed me and my family to really connect with my new home and neighbours in Qatar by learning about the local culture.

The programme was created in collaboration with Embrace Doha, an initiative dedicated to celebrating and preserving cultural heritage and traditions through workshops and intimate community experiences.

“Cultural exchange is the bedrock of inclusivity,” emphasised Amal Al Shammari, Founder of Embrace Doha.“By inviting Msheireb Downtown Doha residents to immerse themselves in local traditions, we contribute to a deeper appreciation for the diversity that enriches our country. Our heartfelt Ramadan Iftar experience not only celebrates shared values but also builds connections that transcend boundaries, cultivating a harmonious and interconnected community.”

With its unwavering commitment to preserving and promoting Qatar's heritage, Msheireb Museums continues to serve as the cultural heart of Msheireb Downtown Doha. Msheireb Museums' Ramadan activation exemplifies its dedication to promoting cross-cultural exchange by building lasting connections within the community.