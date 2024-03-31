Warm Weather Expected Across Most Regions Until Wednesday

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, March 31 (Petra) -- Temperatures on Sunday are projected to soar above seasonal averages by approximately 4 to 6 degrees Celsius, with clear skies and warm temperatures, and southeasterly winds of moderate speed occasionally gaining strength.On Monday, a slight uptick in temperatures is anticipated, with warm weather prevailing across most areas. However, regions such as the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba may experience relatively hotter conditions. Some high-level clouds are expected, accompanied by moderate southeasterly winds.Tuesday will see temperatures rising even further, surpassing the general seasonal averages by about 7 to 8 degrees Celsius. The majority of regions will experience warm weather, with relatively hotter conditions persisting in the Jordan Valley, Dead Sea, and Aqaba. Similar to Monday, high-level clouds are forecast, with moderate southeasterly winds prevailing.Today's maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to range between 27 C to 15 C in East Amman, 25 C to 14 C in West Amman, 22 C to 14 C in the northern highlands, 21 C to 12 C in the Sharah Mountains, and 34 C to 22 C in the Gulf of Aqaba.