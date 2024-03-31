Ukrainian Air Defense Forces Shoot Down 18 Air Targets Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the night of March 31, 2024, the Air Defense Forces destroyed 18 air targets: nine Kh-101/Kh-555 cruise missiles and nine Shahed-136/131 strike UAVs.

According to Ukrinform, this was reported by the Commander of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Mykola Oleshchuk on his Telegram .

On the night of March 31, 2024, the Russian invaders attacked with 14 Kh-101 / Kh-555 cruise missiles from Tu-95ms strategic aircraft (Saratov region - Russian Federation), 11 Shahed strike UAVs (Primorsko-Akhtarsk - Russian Federation, Crimea), an Iskander-M ballistic missile (Crimea) and a Kh-59 guided missile (TOT of the Zaporizhzhia region).

Anti-aircraft missile units and fighter aircraft of the Air Force, mobile fire groups, and electronic warfare equipment of the Ukrainian Defense Forces were involved in repelling the air attack.

As reported, missiles launched by Russian strategic bombers attacked the western regions of Ukraine.