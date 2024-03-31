Palmeiras Tops Brazil’S Football Valuation, Outpaces Flamengo

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Palmeiras reigns as Brazil's and the Americas' most valued team in soccer, with the latest figures affirming its commanding lead at the top.



Its valuation now surpasses Flamengo's by almost 60 million euros, marking a significant distance between them.



The spotlight shines on Endrick , heralded as the pinnacle of football talent in both regions.



His worth is pegged at 55 million euros, a key factor in boosting Palmeira to an impressive 220.2 million euros total.



Meanwhile, Flamengo trails with their team worth 164.5 million euros.



A setback for Flamengo came with Gabriel Barbosa's ban. Due to doping allegations, his suspension until April 2025 led to a fall in his value from 17 to 9 million euros.







In third place, Corinthians has assets totaling 112.4 million euros.



Their value saw a dip, particularly for players Yuri Alberto and Fausto Vera, now evaluated at 13 and 5.5 million euros, respectively.



Fluminense, celebrated for winning the Copa Libertadores, claims the fourth rank. Their squad's market price stands at 110 million euros.



Internacional, after heavy investment in 2024, ascended to fifth, boasting a worth of 100.2 million euros. This leap placed them ahead of São Paulo, now sixth with 91 million euros.



This dynamic underscores the vibrant competition and financial strategies shaping Brazilian football.



The valuations reflect player worth and the clubs' strategic acumen and market influence, highlighting their pivotal roles in global sports economics.

