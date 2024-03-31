The Emergence Of Parque Global: São Paulo’S New Luxury Benchmark

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) São Paulo is on the brink of unveiling Parque Global, a transformative luxury district along Marginal Pinheiros.



This landmark, Latin America's largest, combines residential towers, a mall, a cancer center, a university, and a 52-story skyscraper.



Set on a 218,000 square meter plot by Benx and Related Group's Jorge Pérez, the development promises a new upscale neighborhood, with its groundwork laid in 2003 and completion aimed for 2030.



Marking a significant investment, the land's current value hits R$ 2 billion ($400 million), with the project's total sales forecast at R$ 14.2 billion ($2.84 billion).







Despite initial setbacks, including a decade-long land regularization and an environmental concern-led embargo in 2013, the project received the green light after thorough public and ecological scrutiny.



The initiative introduces an extensive green space of 58,000 square meters, reflecting its monumental scale and ambition.



Its location, part of the Urban Operation Água Espraiada, is strategically chosen for optimal construction density, highlighting the developers' commitment to sustainable urban growth.

The Emergence of Parque Global: São Paulo's New Luxury Benchmark

Parque Global aspires to offer everything within a ten-minute radius, setting a new standard for luxury living with amenities like fitness centers, tennis courts, private pools, and exclusive entertainment options.



It targets a discerning clientele familiar with international luxury standards and sets a precedent for high-end living in São Paulo.







This development is a residential marvel and a catalyst for the area's appreciation, significantly influencing local real estate values.



It enhances the city's infrastructure and quality of life by incorporating a Metro station and contributing to the Parque Linear Bruno Covas.



Drawing inspiration from New York's Hudson Yards, Parque Global is a testament to innovative urban development and promises lucrative returns for luxury real estate investors.



With residential completion slated for 2025 and the entire project by 2030, it heralds a new era for São Paulo's urban landscape.

