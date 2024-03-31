In Canada, Diplomats From 55 Countries Were Told About Russia's Abduction Of Ukrainian Children

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Diplomats accredited in Canada from more than fifty countries were briefed on international efforts to return children abducted by Russia to Ukraine.

Ambassador of Ukraine to Canada Yuliia Kovaliv posted this on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

"As part of the work of the International Coalition for the Return of Ukrainian Children, we held a briefing in Ottawa in cooperation with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Canada for the diplomatic corps representing 55 countries, including the countries of the Global South. Together with Kati Csaba, Executive Director of the Ukraine Bureau of Global Affairs Canada, we presented the main principles of the coalition and key areas of work to the participants," she wrote.

not to extend migration program for displaced Ukrainian

The ambassador reminded that 33 states have already joined this coalition, which was founded last month. "The return of Ukrainian children is a key element of point four of the Ukrainian Peace Formula, 'Release of prisoners and deportees,' and we are grateful to Canada for its leadership in this area," Kovaliv said.

She added that Ukraine is "working on expanding the list of members of the Coalition, as well as on practical tools to bring our children home and ensure their further rehabilitation and support."

Ukraine's ambassador discusses air defense needs with's defense chief

As reported, judges of the International Criminal Court have issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Russian Children's Ombudsman Maria Lvova-Belova.

They are suspected of war crimes in the form of illegal deportation and displacement of the population, including children, from the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.