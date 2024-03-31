Head Of Military Administration Shows How Builders From Zakarpattia Build Fortifications In Zaporizhzhia Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Builders and engineers from the Zakarpattia region continue to build fortifications in Zaporizhzhia.

This was announced by the head of the Zakarpattia Regional State Administration Viktor Mykyta on Facebook , Ukrinform reported.

"Zakarpattia continues to build fortifications in the Zaporizhzhia region. On the orders of the President, work is actively underway in the frontline and border regions to increase the combat capabilities of the defense borders. Ukraine's defense positions are being strengthened every day," the statement said.

As noted, there are 13 construction sites for engineering and fortification structures in the area of responsibility of Zakarpattia, 12 of which have already completed the construction of shelters for equipment. Another three facilities have completed the arrangement of communication routes with a length of more than 6 thousand meters.

"Builders and engineers from our region, together with equipment, are building a defense line and military engineering structures, arranging barrier systems, etc. around the clock despite constant enemy attacks," the head of the RMA added.

As reported, 11 thousand 'dragon's teeth' have been installed in the Zaporizhzhia region as part of the construction of fortifications.