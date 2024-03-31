Sonakshi's Two Memorable Concerts: Michael Jackson In Childhood, Vishal Mishra Now

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, March 31 (IANS) Actress Sonakshi Sinha has heaped praise on her "friend" Vishal Mishra and said that after attending King of Pop Michael Jackson's concert in her childhood, she has straight attended the gig of the Bollywood singer.

Sonakshi took to her Instagram stories and shared a video of the performance and captioned it:“I am so proud of my friend @vishalmishraofficial.”

“Bhai bachpan mein Michael Jackson ke concert ke baad seedhe tumhare concert pe aayi hu... and it was bloody awesome,” she added.

Vishal has lent his vocal prowess for the song 'Mast Malang Jhoom' from the film 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan'. It also has Arijit Singh and Nikhita Gandhi as singers. The track is composed by Vishal and the lyrics are penned by Irshad Kamil.

The track is picturised on Sonakshi Sinha, Akshay Kumar and Tiger Shroff. It has been shot in Jordan. The film is said to release on Eid.