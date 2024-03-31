Ukrainians Now Able To Get Married Via Video Link In Diia App

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has adopted a resolution on the registration of marriage via video link in the Diia application.

The Ministry of Digital Transformation of Ukraine announced this on the Telegram messenger, Ukrinform reports.

"The government has adopted a resolution on online marriage registration. From now on, Ukrainians will get married simply in the application. This is especially important for couples who cannot be together because of the war," the post reads.

To register a marriage, you need to submit an application via the program. An employee of a civil registration authority officiates a wedding ceremony via video link. The bride and groom sign a marriage deed using Diia.

In February 2023, the Ministry of Digital Transformation launched a service on the Diia public services portal, allowing Ukrainians to submit an application for state marriage registration.