Person Injured Due To Russian Shelling In Kharkiv

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) One person was injured as a result of today's shelling of Kharkiv by Russian troops.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reported.
"We have one injured person, as a result of an attack on a residential area," he wrote. Read also:
Russians hit civilian infrastructure in Kharkiv
– military administration
As reported, today Russian troops struck at the civilian infrastructure of Kharkiv - according to preliminary data, with a guided missile.
MENAFN31032024000193011044ID1108040231
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.