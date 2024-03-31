Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Internal Affairs Discovers Artillery Installations In Kalbajar

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijan's Ministry of Internal Affairs has discoveredartillery installations and ammunitions in the Kalbajar district, Azernews reports.
According to the ministry, police officers from the KalbajarDistrict Police Department uncovered two“KS-19” anti-aircraft gunitems in the village of Chaparli. Additionally, a significantquantity of ammunition of various caliber and automatic riflemagazines were found in the village of Hasanriz of thedistrict.
MENAFN31032024000195011045ID1108040230
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.