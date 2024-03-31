Azerbaijan's Ministry Of Internal Affairs Discovers Artillery Installations In Kalbajar

According to the ministry, police officers from the KalbajarDistrict Police Department uncovered two“KS-19” anti-aircraft gunitems in the village of Chaparli. Additionally, a significantquantity of ammunition of various caliber and automatic riflemagazines were found in the village of Hasanriz of thedistrict.

