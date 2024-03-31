JKCA Sub-Committee Approves Players' Participation In Local Tourneys

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) SRINAGAR- The Sub-Committee of Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association has approved the permission for its players to participate in local tournaments and leagues with a rider that there will be restrictions to players for non-participation in unrecognized tournaments.
A notification issued by the JKCA states that the Sub Committee of JKCA has approved the permission for JKCA players to participate in local tournaments and leagues recognized by the Association.ADVERTISEMENT
“The Organizers of the Tournament/League need to approach JKCA in writing seeking recognition for the Tournament. JKCA, based on the merit and criteria laid down by the Association, will grant permission to organizers of these Tournaments,” the notification reads.
The notification further states that the particulars of such tournaments will be displayed on the JKCA website , based on which players can participate in that particular tournament.
A committee member of the association said that the notification also underscores the enforcement of restrictions on players found in violation of this directive for appropriate disciplinary action, as outlined by the Association.
“The restriction on players for non-participation in unrecognized tournaments will continue, and defaulters will be liable for suitable action,” adds the notification.
