Palestinian Foreign Ministry Warns Against The Occupation's Rising Crimes

Ramallah: The Palestinian ministry of foreign affairs warned against the remarkable rising intensity of crimes committed by the Israeli occupation and its colonialists, calling for an urgent international intervention to put an end to unilateral illegal Israeli measures and force Israel to halt its settlement project and abide by the international legitimacy resolutions, protecting the Palestinian people and preventing their expulsion.

In its statement issued today, the ministry of foreign affairs said that the ruling Israeli right-wing is committing the worst forms of collective punishment against Palestinian civilians in the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, with the occupation seeking to steal even more Palestinian lands and commit genocide against the Palestinian presence in Jerusalem and Area C, which constitutes the majority of the West Bank in order for this land to serve as a strategic depth for the racist settlement project.

The statement added that Netanyahu permits his extremist ministers to assault the West Bank and carry out all kinds of colonial activities, obliging Palestinians with a long list of harsh rules and procedures, including land confiscation and the introduction of more check points, which already stood at more than 750 check points which divide the West Bank turning it into a prison network, not to mention the constant Israeli intrusions and the martyrs, injured, and detained they cause.

The ministry asserted that not implementing the United Nations Security Council's resolutions keeps the probability of an escalation prominent, shattering hopes of finding a political solution to the conflict and provides Israel with even more impunity.