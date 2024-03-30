Several Killed, Injured In Israeli Airstrikes On Syria's Aleppo

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA
Damascus: Several people have been killed and wounded in Israeli airstrikes on the Syrian countryside near Aleppo.
A Syrian military official said that the Israeli army launched early Friday an air attack from the direction of Athriya, southeast of Aleppo, targeting a number of sites in Aleppo and its suburbs.
The strikes resulted in deaths and injuries among civilians and soldiers, and material damage to public and private property, the source said.
