Andrich And Schick Late Show Keeps Title On Track For Unbeaten Leverkusen

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Leverkusen, Germany: Last-gasp goals from Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick snatched Bayer Leverkusen victory from the jaws of defeat with a 2-1 home win over Hoffenheim on Saturday, continuing their push for a maiden league title.

A first-half Maximilian Baier strike had Hoffenheim on track to break Leverkusen's unbeaten streak, which now stands at 39 matches, just one day after in-demand manager Xabi Alonso pledged his future to the club.

But as they have done regularly this season, Leverkusen fought back late as Andrich levelled in the 88th minute before an injury-time Schick volley sealed another remarkable comeback win.

The victory sends title-bound Leverkusen 13 points clear of Bayern Munich, who face Borussia Dortmund later on Saturday, with seven matches remaining.

"I was always optimistic," Alonso told reporters. "We said at half-time that one goal is important. Everything can change in one moment.

"We have a winner's mentality -- we built that for ourselves this season."

"We kept fighting and kept believing until the end," Andrich said to Sky.

"I had no doubt we'd score at least one today. I knew eventually one of our shots had to go in."

The midfielder, who stood alongside his coach as the team celebrated in front of the home fans after the match, said Alonso told the players on Friday he would stay beyond the season.

"He said he wasn't going anywhere -- he said he'd stay here.

"The timing he chose was very good. Now we can keep pushing and hopefully achieve something great this season."

The late win continued Leverkusen's record of victories in the dying moments this season. Alonso's side have scored late to beat Augsburg, Leipzig, Stuttgart in the German Cup and Qarabag twice against in the Europa League.

RB Leipzig's bid for a Champions League spot took a hit with a scoreless draw at home against lowly Mainz despite dominating possession and territory.

The home side were twice denied in the opening half, with an eighth-minute handball penalty overturned by VAR and a Lois Openda goal chalked off for offside.

The point provisionally takes Leipzig into fourth past Dortmund, ahead of their visit to Bayern.

"I can't hear another word about expected goals -- we just didn't take our chances," lamented Leipzig's David Raum.

New Wolfsburg manager Ralph Hasenhuettl, the former Southampton coach, claimed victory in his first match in charge, 2-0 at Werder Bremen.

Bremen were reduced to 10 men just before half time following a last-man foul from Anthony Jung. Maxence Lacroix put the Wolves in front shortly afterwards.

Lacroix was sent off in the second half, but Wolfsburg's Lovro Majer sealed the win.

Freiburg took a step towards European qualification in long-serving coach Christian Streich's final season at the club with a 3-0 win at Borussia Moenchengladbach.

The Black Forest side were in full control against struggling Gladbach, Michael Gregoritsch, Merlin Roehl and Ritsu Doan all scoring goals.

Union Berlin held Eintracht Frankfurt to a 0-0 away draw, picking up a valuable point to go nine clear of the relegation spots.