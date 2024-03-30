Bayern Munich Lose To Dortmund As Leverkusen Go 13 Points Clear

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Leverkusen, Germany: Bayern Munich lost 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund on Saturday, their first home "Der Klassiker" loss in a decade, allowing Bayer Leverkusen, who came back to win 2-1 over Hoffenheim, to go 13 points clear with seven games remaining.

Leverkusen's victory put the onus on Bayern in Saturday's late match, but the German champions lost at home with Dortmund scoring goals in each half through Munich-born Karim Adeyemi and defender Julian Ryerson.

Harry Kane had the ball in the net in the dying stages to give Bayern hope of a comeback, but the England captain's goal was struck off for offside.

Dortmund's first league win in Munich since 2014, when Jurgen Klopp was in the dugout, took them three points clear of RB Leipzig in fourth place in the battle for the Champions League.

Earlier on Saturday, Leverkusen were 1-0 down at home heading into the final five minutes, with this season's unbeaten record in serious danger a day after Xabi Alonso pledged to stay on as coach for another year.

But as they have done regularly this season, Leverkusen fought back late as Andrich levelled in the 88th minute before an injury-time Schick volley sealed another remarkable comeback win.

Leverkusen's late win continued their record of victories in the dying moments this season. Alonso's side have scored late to beat Augsburg, Leipzig, Stuttgart in the German Cup and Qarabag twice against in the Europa League.