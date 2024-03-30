Jordan Defeats Pakistan In Qualifiers For World Cup 2026

Jordan's forward Mousa Tamari celebrates his goal against Pakistan in the match on Tuesday in Amman (Photo courtesy of Al Mamlaka TV)

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan football squad beat Pakistan 7-0 in Amman in the return leg of Group G qualifiers for the 2026 World Cup and took the second spot in the group behind the leader Saudi Arabia.

On June 6th the Nashama will host Tajikistan on the home turf, while on June 11th Jordan will travel to Saudi Arabia to play the last match of the group G.