Sheikh Jassim Holy Quran Competition Honors 1836 Winners

Doha: Sheikh Jassim bin Mohammed bin Thani Holy Quran Competition honored 1836 male and female winners of the competition for the year 1445 AH/ 2024 AD.
The winners were honored during a ceremony held by the organizing committee of the competition at the Imam Muhammad bin Abdul Wahhab Mosque, with the organizing committee distributing financial prizes and certificates of appreciation to the male winners after the honoring ceremony.
The prizes and certificates of appreciation for female winners were handed at the headquarters of the women's memorization branch in Al Waab area.
The organizing committee said that the number of winners in the competition's two branches was 541 male and female citizens and 1,295 male and female residents.
