Jordan, Other Countries Carry Out 8 Airdrops Of Aid Into Gaza

AMMAN - As Israel's war on the Gaza Strip enters its 75 day, and amid the severe shortage of essential food supplies suffered by the residents of the Strip during the holy month of Ramadan, the Jordanian Armed Forces - the Arab Army (JAF), conducted on Friday, eight airdrops of humanitarian and food aid into the North of the war-torn Gaza Strip.

JAF said the airdrops were carried out in response to the humanitarian duty and as part of the ongoing efforts of Jordan to support the steadfastness of the Palestinians and alleviate the repercussions of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip.

The operation involved the participation of one aircrafts from the Royal Jordanian Air Force, one aircraft from Egypt, one from the UAE, and one from Germany as well as two aircraft from the United States, and an aircraft from Britain and one aircraft from Singapore.

JAF reiterated that it is still sending aid via an air bridge to supply humanitarian and medical supplies and by flights from Marka Airport towards Egypt's El Arish International Airport, airdrops on the Gaza Strip, or land aid convoys.

The JAF has conducted 63 airdrops since the outbreak of the Israeli aggression on the Gaza Strip, in addition to 111 airdrops conducted jointly with other countries, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

This endeavour is part of Jordan's continuous efforts to alleviate the suffering of Palestinians in the besieged strip and support them in light of the difficult circumstances imposed by the Israeli aggression on Gaza since October 7th.