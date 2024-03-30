Prime Minister Tours Factories In 10Th Of Ramadan Industrial City

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt)

Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly conducted an inspection tour in 10th of Ramadan industrial city, visiting several companies.

At Beko Egypt, which specializes in home appliances, Madbouly emphasized the government's readiness to provide necessary support and facilitation. The factory, built on a total area of 114,000 sqm, boasts Turkish investments exceeding $100m. Beko Egypt holds the distinction of being one of the first industrial facilities in Egypt to obtain a golden licence, granted by the government to accelerate project implementation. The company's strategic vision includes expanding investments within Egypt and exporting over 60% of production to global markets. The initial phase of the factory focuses on producing home appliances, including refrigerators and ovens, with environmentally friendly and energy-saving technology, achieving a production capacity of approximately 1.2 million devices annually.

Madbouly also inspected the Fresh Electric for Home Appliances factory, specializing in automatic washing machines. This modern facility, with a production capacity of 600,000 washing machines annually, employs 1,200 workers. Plans are underway to expand the factory by introducing new models with higher capacities and establishing a production line for the latest dishwashing machines.

During his tour, the Prime Minister visited the Jotun Paint Factory. The company recently opened a new factory in the 10th of Ramadan City's industrial zone, focusing on innovative paints. With a production capacity exceeding 70 million liters per shift, Jotun Egypt has invested over $100m in establishing and equipping this state-of-the-art facility. The company's commitment to long-term investment in the local market is evident. Jotun's journey began with marine and industrial paints, and it later expanded to include construction paints. Today, it boasts a network of over 600 authorized distributors throughout Egypt.

Additionally, the Prime Minister visited Haier Egypt, a Chinese company that manufactures home appliances and feeding industries.

Madbouly pointed out that the state is seeking during the current period for the industrial sector to cover the needs of the Egyptian market for all products, in addition to localizing various industries and boosting the industry, with the participation of the private sector, which the state is counting on during the current stage, as it is an essential partner in development projects.

He met with Ahmed El Gendy, the General Manager of Haier Egypt, who said that the company is located in more than 200 countries around the world, and serves more than 3 billion consumers, in addition to that it owns 122 factories in 30 industrial complexes around the world. Moreover, the company works to continuously develop its products, and therefore it has allocated 10 research and development centers spread across various continents in the world.

The company has completed the construction of the first phase of its industrial complex, which covers an area of 200,000 sqm and costs $135m, he added.

El Gendy noted that the complex will include six factories for the production of televisions, washing machines, refrigerators, freezers, and air conditioners, as well as a complex for feeding and complementary industries.

The complex will include 6 factories (in two phases), where the first phase includes 4 factories for the production of televisions, washing machines, air conditioners, and the industries that feed them, on an area of 70,000 sqm. This includes 30% for export, and 70% to cover the needs of the local market, where the percentage of the local component will be 60% in the beginning, and it will increase successively to reach 70% within two years.

He disclosed that the trial operation and mass production of televisions and air conditioners for the project took place as of 1 March.