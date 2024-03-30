Tottenham, Villa Win In Top 4 Chase

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Son Heung-min's late winner fired Tottenham to a 2-1 win over Luton but Aston Villa beat Wolves 2-0 to retake fourth place in the Premier League from Spurs on Saturday. Chelsea remain in the bottom half of the table after they twice blew a lead at home to 10-man Burnley in a 2-2 draw.

Spurs have now come from behind to win in four of their last five home games and needed another second-half turnaround to keep their challenge for a return to the Champions League next season on track. Tahith Chong's strike after just three minutes gave Luton a shock lead, but the Hatters ended the day in the relegation zone as their winless run extended to 10 games.

An Ange Postecoglou half-time substitution again made an impact for Tottenham as Brennan Johnson's cross was turned into his own net by Issa Kabore just six minutes after the Welsh international's introduction. Son had missed a number of chances earlier in the game but finally got some fortune when his deflected effort trickled past Thomas Kaminski for his 15th goal of the season.

“Until the end I was getting frustrated but I wanted to stay calm as captain,” said Son.“We don't want it to always end like this, it could be nicer when we have it (won) earlier.”

Tottenham's victory briefly took them into fourth, but Villa responded as goals from Moussa Diaby and Ezri Konsa gave them the bragging rights from a Midlands derby.

Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino was met with another backlash at Stamford Bridge after his side failed to make the most of an extra man for the entire second half against second-bottom Burnley. The Blues appeared on course to cruise to victory after Lorenz Assignon was harshly sent-off for pulling down Mykhailo Mudryk inside the area.

Burnley boss Vincent Kompany was also shown a red card for taking his protests too far. Cole Palmer coolly chipped in the resulting penalty, but the 10 men levelled two minutes into the second half thanks to Josh Cullen's super finish from outside the box.

Raheem Sterling had been booed off in Chelsea's FA Cup quarter-final win over Leicester a fortnight ago but thought he had set up the winner in style with a flick that Palmer stroked into the far corner. Chelsea, though, failed to hold out again as Dara O'Shea headed in a corner nine minutes from time.

“Today we didn't show the capacity, the energy, the hunger that is the minimum to compete in the Premier League,” said Pochettino.“In the defensive phase we conceded too much. That is why I am so upset and disappointed.”

Newcastle closed to within one point of West Ham in seventh after a remarkable fightback to win 4-3 at St James' Park. Goals from Michail Antonio, Mohammed Kudus and Jarrod Bowen wiped out the advantage given to Newcastle by Aleksander Isak's early penalty. However, a second Isak spot-kick 13 minutes from time sparked the turnaround before substitute Harvey Barnes struck twice to send Eddie Howe scurrying down the touchline in celebration.“A lot of emotions in that game, we were swinging all over the place,” said Howe.“The last 10 minutes was amazing to be part of.”

Everton's winless run stretched to 12 Premier League games after a 2-1 defeat at Bournemouth to leave the Toffees still perilously placed just three points above the relegation zone. Nottingham Forest edged out of the bottom three on goal difference as Chris Wood salvaged a 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.

Bottom-of-the-table Sheffield United were denied just their fourth win of the season after conceding twice late on to draw 3-3 with Fulham. All of the three title challengers are in action on Sunday. Liverpool have the chance to go top when they host Brighton before Manchester City and Arsenal kick-off at the Etihad in a clash of huge significance in the title race.

