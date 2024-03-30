Maharashtra News: Massive Fire In Scrap Godown In Bhiwandi

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "A massive fire broke out in a scrap godown of Maharashtra's Bhiwandi area on Saturday night. After getting the information, two fire tenders immediately reached the spot to douse the blaze officer Shailesh Shinde informed that no casualties have been reported.“At 11:30 pm the night, we got a fire call. We reached the spot immediately. Efforts are being made to douse the fire. No casualties have been reported,” he said.
The official said a huge quantity of junk items, including wooden ply, plastic items, paper and cardboard, were kept in this junk warehouse.“About 15-20 warehouses were burned to ashes. Some four-wheelers also caught fire.”Currently, firefighters are trying to douse the blaze. The personnel have been facing difficulty controlling the fire due to a lack of water, he added.
“Also, if any source of water is found, it is likely to take five to six hours to control the fire,” he said.
(This is a developing story. More details are awaited.)
