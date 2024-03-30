Odisha Implements Morning School Schedule Amidst IMD's Forecast Of Hot And Humid Days. Check Timing

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In response to the IMD's forecast of hot and humid weather in Odisha in the upcoming days, the state government has announced morning classes for all schools starting from Saturday reported by PTI, in a communication addressed to all district collectors, Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Satyabrata Sahu has urged immediate action to alleviate the effects of the hot and humid weather. The directive emphasizes the importance of implementing measures to prevent any casualties resulting from potential heatwave conditions School and Mass Education department has instructed primary, secondary, and higher secondary schools, as well as private institutions, to conduct morning classes from 7 AM to 11:30 AM starting from April 2nd state government has issued guidance to districts, instructing various departments to address the challenges posed by hot and humid conditions. The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department, along with the Housing & Urban Development Department, have been tasked with pinpointing areas facing water scarcity and guaranteeing the delivery of drinking water via tankers Read: Weather update: Yellow alert! IMD predicts heavy rainfall, heatwave conditions in THESE states today; Check detailsFurthermore, these departments have been directed to establish Drinking Water Kiosks in marketplaces, bus stands, and other gathering areas, as well as to undertake proactive maintenance of tube wells and piped water supply systems a recent evening bulletin, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) stated that due to ongoing dry conditions across significant areas of the state and intense solar radiation, the maximum temperatures are expected to range between 38 to 40 degrees Celsius in many interior regions and between 36 to 38 degrees Celsius in coastal districts over the next 4 to 5 days IMD also predicted a gradual increase of 2-3 degrees Celsius in the minimum temperatures (night temperatures) at numerous locations during the same 4-5 day period IMD forecasts minimum temperatures ranging between 24 to 26 degrees Celsius in most coastal districts and between 22 to 24 degrees Celsius in interior districts, warm nighttime conditions are reported in isolated areas within interior Odisha, expected to persist over the next 4 to 5 days, four locations in the state recorded temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, with Malkangiri registering the highest temperature at 41 degrees Celsius.(With inputs from PTI)

