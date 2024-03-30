INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE Updates: Rahul Gandhi, Sharad Pawar Expected To Protest Against Kejriwal's Arrest

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "INDIA Bloc Maharally LIVE Updates: INDIA bloc leaders including Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, Akhilesh Yadav, Sharad Pawar, and Tejashwi Yadav will hold a 'Loktantra Bachao Rally' at the Ramlila ground in the national capital against Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's ED arrest today, March 31. The Enforcement Directorate has arrested the AAP supremo in an excise policy-linked money laundering case on March 21. Currently, Kejriwal is in ED custody till April 1.Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory in view of the INDIA bloc protest. It said that the movement of vehicles in the city would be regulated for six hours on that day. Traffic movement will be regulated and may be restricted on Ranjeet Singh Flyover from Barakhamba Road to Guru Nanak Chowk, Vivekanand Marg from Minto Road to roundabout Kamla Market, Hamdard Chowk, JLN Marg from Delhi Gate to Guru Nanak Chowk and Ajmeri Gate, round about Kamla Market to Guru Nanak Chowk from 9 am to 3 pm commuters are requested to cooperate by avoiding or bypassing the roads, if possible, and by making maximum use of public transport, especially metro services, it said all the LIVE updates on INDIA bloc's maha rally against Arvind Kejriwal's arrest here,
MENAFN30032024007365015876ID1108039943
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.