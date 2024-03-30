Black 2087: Qaisar Bukhsh's First Movie Journey to Space Begins

(MENAFN- Alizee co.) Lahore, Punjab, Pakistan – Qaisar Bukhsh, the renowned Indian-Pakistani film producer, is gearing up for an electrifying leap into the director's chair with his maiden voyage, "Black 2087." With a string of blockbuster hits and TV sensations under his belt, including "Heropanti 2" and "Scary," Bukhsh is poised to unveil his creative prowess in this upcoming cinematic spectacle.



"Black 2087," a gripping science-fiction thriller, promises to catapult audiences into a celestial realm beyond imagination. Let's delve into the tantalizing details of this cosmic escapade.



The narrative follows the audacious exploits of Astronaut Jay and his intrepid partner, Stella K. Zimmerman, as they confront an imminent alien incursion threatening Earth. Amidst the vast expanse of space, they encounter extraterrestrial dangers and unearth enigmas that could redefine the course of humanity.



On January 3, 2023, Bukhsh unveiled his visionary project through a captivating teaser on YouTube. The production helm rests with Bhawana Films, a burgeoning outfit based in Chiniot, known for their previous work on the intriguing TV show "Scary."



Leading the stellar cast is Maya Saroya, famed for her role in "Aladdin," embodying the character of Stella K. Zimmerman. Joining her are the dynamic duo from "Spider-Man: No Way Home," Ria Matneja and Andrew Dunlap. Bukhsh himself takes center stage as Astronaut Jay, infusing the role with his trademark intensity. The ensemble cast, drawn from the acclaimed TV series "Scary," adds depth and familiarity to the lineup.



To render the cosmic spectacle, Bukhsh has enlisted the talents of Marvel Studios artists Cyril Lamine and Shareef Shanawany for visual effects, overseen by VFX director Nadir Singh. Concept art maestro Tyler Edlin contributes his visionary designs to shape the film's aesthetic.



Distribution duties for this interstellar odyssey fall under the capable purview of the QBFilms team. And what's a cosmic journey without an enchanting soundtrack? Ahmad Hassan Tanseel, renowned for his soul-stirring vocals, collaborates with music producer Ali Zain to craft the film's main title song, a melodic anthem destined to resonate across galaxies.



As anticipation mounts, cinephiles are left to ponder: Will Qaisar Bukhsh's directorial debut propel us to the stars or plunge us into the abyss? One thing is certain—the countdown to liftoff has commenced, and the universe awaits its champions in "Black 2087."



MENAFN30032024007609016366ID1108039918