Zayed Humanitarian Day: ‘Sheikh Zayed’s Everlasting Generosity Endures Beyond His Time’

(MENAFN- Iris Media Press Services) Abu Dhabi: The Frontline Heros Office (FHO) is participating in Zayed Humanitarian Day, observed annually on the 19th of Ramadan.



On this occasion, His Excellency Sheikh Sultan bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Frontline Heroes Office remarked, “The Frontline Hero's office’s involvement in commemorating this day reflects our devotion and celebrates the enduring legacy of our founding father’s humanitarian journey, extending support to nations and communities in need, unequivocally and without bias.”



HE Sheikh. Sultan Bin Tahnoun highlighted the FHO, under the leadership of HH Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan continues its noble, humanitarian work, to carry forward Sheikh Zayed’s ethos and honouring Frontline Heroes from different nations, religions and creeds.

The FHO remains dedicated to adopting initiatives aimed at securing a prosperous future and ensuring the wellbeing of both, the Heros and their families.



“Instilled by our founding father are the virtues of kindness, generosity, and commitment to humanitarian efforts that set the benchmark. Our support extends beyond immediate aid, embracing frontline workers across various sectors. This embodies a noble humanitarian spirit we hold in high regard.” His Excellency added.



