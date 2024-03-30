Bulgaria's President Asks Caretaker PM Nominee To Propose Govt

(MENAFN- IANS) Sofia, March 31 (IANS) Bulgaria's President Rumen Radev has asked Dimitar Glavchev, a nominee for caretaker Prime Minister, to propose a composition of a caretaker government before next Saturday.

The formation of a caretaker government became compulsory after political forces in the Parliament failed to elect a regular cabinet following the Prime Minister's resignation on March 5, Xinhua news agency reported.

Glavchev, who is currently Chairman of the Bulgarian National Audit Office (BNAO), was nominated as caretaker PM nominee by Radev on Friday. He was the only one from a small pool of eligible candidates who agreed to undertake the task.

According to recent amendments to the constitution, Radev would appoint the cabinet proposed by Glavchev after consultations with the parliamentary parties, and schedule new parliamentary elections within two months.

In response, Glavchev said he would present to the President a composition of government "equally distant from all political parties, which includes experts who are unblemished, uncorrupted, and with a good reputation in the society".