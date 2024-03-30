All Netherlands Cafe Hostages Released, Suspect Arrested

(MENAFN- IANS) The Hague, March 31 (IANS) A hostage situation in the central Dutch town of Ede in the Netherlands has ended after four hostages were freed and a suspect was arrested, according to the Police.

The incident began early Saturday morning at Cafe Petticoat, a popular bar in the area, Xinhua news agency reported.

By around 11 a.m. local time, three hostages had been released from the bar.

Nearly an hour later, the fourth hostage exited the premises, and the suspect surrendered and was subsequently taken into custody by police officers.

Although the immediate hostage situation has concluded, law enforcement is continuing its investigation in and around the cafe. The area surrounding the cafe remains cordoned off and residents have been evacuated.

The motive of the hostage taker remains unclear.