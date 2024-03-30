Zelensky Promotes National Guard's First Deputy Commander Hladkov To Rank Of Brigadier General

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has awarded the rank of brigadier general to the First Deputy Commander of the National Guard of Ukraine, Colonel Vadym Hladkov.

According to Ukrinform, the decree to that effect, No. 202/2024 of March 29, has been published on the website of the head of state.

On March 25, the president awarded the rank of brigadier general to Deputy Chief of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU), Colonel Serhii Naumiuk, Head of the SBU's Department of Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Information Security, Colonel Illia Vitiuk, and Chief of the SBU's Directorate in the Kherson Region, Colonel Artem Borysevych.

Photo: Office of the President of Ukraine