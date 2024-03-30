31 March Marks Day Of Genocide Against Azerbaijanis

(MENAFN- AzerNews) It is the anniversary of the Armenian Dashnaks' genocide againstAzerbaijanis together with the Bolsheviks.

According to Azernews, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of theAzerbaijan Republic issued a statement on March 31 - Day ofGenocide of Azerbaijanis.

The statement reads:

"March 31 - Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis is the day whenthe memory of our innocent compatriots, who were victims of racialdiscrimination and intolerance of radical Armenian groups, weresubjected to systematic ethnic cleansing and genocide, iscommemorated.

Throughout history, radical Armenians, who used all availablemethods to carry out the ethnic cleansing of Azerbaijanis fromtheir native lands, committed merciless massacres against ourcompatriots in March-April 1918. Tens of thousands of Azerbaijanisliving in Baku, Shamakhi, Guba, Garabagh, Zangazur, Nakhchivan,Lankaran, as well as other regions were killed with particularcruelty, and many settlements and religious and cultural monumentswere destroyed. As a result of mass killings, more than 16,000people were brutally murdered in Guba alone, and 167 villages weredestroyed.

The genocide committed against the civilian population, the massgraves of the genocide victims discovered in 2007 in the territoryof Guba region. As confessed by Stepan Shaumyan, the ExtraordinaryCommissioner of the Caucasus, who was an Armenian by nationality,about the participation of 6,000 armed soldiers of the Baku Sovietand 4,000 armed soldiers of the "Dashnaksutyun" party in thementioned genocide destroyed settlements and culturalmonuments.

After the establishment of the Azerbaijan Democratic Republic,an Extraordinary Investigative Commission was established toinvestigate the events of March, as well as bring criminals tojustice. Criminal cases were opened against 194 people accused ofcrimes committed on the basis of the evidence determined by theCommission, 24 people were arrested in Baku and about 100 people inShamakhi. However, the fall of the APC interrupted the process of afull investigation of the events, as well as a political-legalassessment of the March massacres.

Only after the restoration of our independence, with the Decreeof Great Leader Heydar Aliyev dated March 26, 1998, "On theGenocide of Azerbaijanis", an adequate political evaluation wasgiven to the events, and March 31 was declared "Day of the Genocideof Azerbaijanis".

The mass deportation of Azerbaijanis living in Armenia, thecrimes of ethnic cleansing and genocide committed during themilitary aggression and occupation of this country againstAzerbaijan, war crimes against the civilian population livingoutside the areas where military operations took place during the44-day Patriotic War showed that the policy of systematic ethnichatred and intolerance against Azerbaijanis is still beingcontinued. .

Learning lessons from history, preventing such bloody eventsfrom happening again, and ending the impunity of criminals are veryimportant in terms of assessing the opportunities for peace in theregion in the current post-conflict period. In this direction,preventing revanchism in Armenia depends significantly on theleadership of this country, as well as on the internationalcommunity.

On March 31 - Day of the Genocide of Azerbaijanis, wecommemorate the dear memory of the innocent Azerbaijanis who weresubjected to ethnic hatred and genocide with deep sadness andrespect."