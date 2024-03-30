Egypt, France, Jordan Stress Urgency Of Gaza Ceasefire

( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) 3143643 KUWAIT -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Dr. Mohammad Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah pays an inspection tour of the Grand Mosque on the start of the last ten nights Ramadan. 3143635 CAIRO -- Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry blames the international community for failure to address the humanitarian disaster in Gaza Strip. 3143613 CAIRO -- Egypt continues airdropping tons of food aid into Gaza Strip. 3143642 ALGIERS -- Algerian President Abdelmadjid Tebboune calls for granting Palestine full UN membership. 3143620 NEW DELHI -- Indian navy free an Iranian fishing boat from pirates in the Arabian Sea. (end) gb

